Prison 'inadvertently' deleted surveillance video outside cell during Jeffrey Epstein's first suicide attempt, feds say

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Prosecutors say prison authorities accidentally deleted surveillance video outside Jeffrey Epstein's cell during his first suicide attempt.
Jeffrey Epstein surveillance footage goes missing [Video]Jeffrey Epstein surveillance footage goes missing

The New York Daily News reported that surveillance footage outside Jeffrey Epstein’s cell went missing. According to Business Insider, this footage is of his first suicide attempt at the Metropolitan..

Jeffrey Epstein Surveillance Footage Goes Missing [Video]Jeffrey Epstein Surveillance Footage Goes Missing

The New York Daily News reported that surveillance footage outside Jeffrey Epstein’s cell went missing. According to Business Insider, this footage is of his first suicide attempt at the Metropolitan..

Video from Jeffrey Epstein’s First Suicide Attempt Gets Mysteriously Deleted

Federal prosecutors have reportedly lost the video recording of *Jeffrey Epstein's* jail cell from the night when the disgraced financier first tried to kill...
Mediaite

Feds: Video Of Jeffrey Epstein's Jail Suicide Attempt Was Accidentally Destroyed

Feds: Video Of Jeffrey Epstein's Jail Suicide Attempt Was Accidentally DestroyedPshhh, like you've never accidentally destroyed surveillance footage of the world's most high-profile inmate. [ more › ]
Gothamist


