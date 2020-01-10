Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Brazil: Netflix 'gay Jesus' parody film ban overturned

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The court rules that Netflix can stream a parody film where Jesus brings home a presumed boyfriend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Judge Orders Netflix To Remove Comedy Special Portraying Jesus As Gay

Judge Orders Netflix To Remove Comedy Special Portraying Jesus As Gay 00:41

 A judge in Brazil reportedly ordered Netflix to remove a comedic Christmas special that portrays Jesus as being gay.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Millions petition Netflix to remove film depicting a Gay Jesus [Video]Millions petition Netflix to remove film depicting a Gay Jesus

Over two million people have banded together to demand Netflix take down the Christmas comedy special, ‘The First Temptation of Christ’

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Millions Petition Netflix to Remove Film Depicting a Gay Jesus [Video]Millions Petition Netflix to Remove Film Depicting a Gay Jesus

Millions Petition Netflix to Remove Film Depicting a Gay Jesus. Over two million people have banded together to demand Netflix take down the Christmas comedy special, ‘The First Temptation of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Netflix ordered to pull ‘gay Jesus’ Christmas film after outrage from millions of Catholics

A judge in Brazil has banned a Netflix Christmas film that depicts Jesus as gay after millions of Catholics in the country complained. More than two million...
PinkNews

Brazil: Judge rules Netflix must pull 'gay Jesus' parody

Amid public outrage, a judge in Brazil has ordered the streaming platform to temporarily pull a comedy that depicts Jesus Christ as gay. The company behind the...
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eggry

eggry RT @BBCWorld: Brazil: Netflix 'gay Jesus' parody film ban overturned https://t.co/EYGlVVO4Bs 22 seconds ago

GazetteNigeria

The Gazette Nigeria Brazil: Netflix ‘gay Jesus’ parody film ban overturned https://t.co/zrqNTWoEEW https://t.co/Nyzj9b795S 2 minutes ago

Paulatorresmo

Paulie RT @dwnews: A Brazilian judge has ordered Netflix to temporarily withdraw a comedy that depicts Jesus Christ as gay. https://t.co/KV237ShB… 3 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Brazil: Netflix 'gay Jesus' parody film ban overturned - https://t.co/2hoMBSi5v3 4 minutes ago

mariohemsley

Mario Hemsley, MD Brazil: Netflix 'gay Jesus' parody film ban overturned — BBC News https://t.co/O47JPRGg9c 5 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Brazil: Netflix 'gay Jesus' parody film ban overturned https://t.co/5IYwXp0CIY https://t.co/5cNmJw3Z9D 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.