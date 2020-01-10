Global  

Factbox: How social media services handle political ads

Reuters Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Online platforms including Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google face growing pressure to stop carrying political ads that contain false or misleading claims ahead of the U.S. presidential election.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Facebook to give users some control on political ads

Facebook to give users some control on political ads 01:24

 Facebook said Thursday it'll give users the option to see fewer political and social issue ads. As Fred Katayama reports, the moves come ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook Allows Users To See Less Political Ads For The Upcoming Presidential Election [Video]Facebook Allows Users To See Less Political Ads For The Upcoming Presidential Election

Facebook will let platform users limit political ahead of the presidential election. Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published

Spotify Bans Politicals Ads In 2020 [Video]Spotify Bans Politicals Ads In 2020

Spotify said in a statement to the site it will ban all political advertising in early 2020. According to Gizmodo, they admitted to not having the tools necessary to review that content. The suspension..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook says it won't limit political ad targeting

The social media giant said it won't ban political ads nor limit how they can be targeted.
CBS News

Facebook will give users the option to see fewer political ads

Facebook will give users the option to see fewer political adsResponding to popular demand, Facebook Inc will soon give users the option to see fewer political and social issue advertisements in their feed. This new...
WorldNews

