Suarez: Valverde not to blame for Barca's Supercopa loss
Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Luis Suarez believes under-fire Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde was not to blame for the team's Supercopa de Espana collapse against Atletico Madrid. Barca were stunned 3-2 by Atletico in the Supercopa semi-final, conceding two late goals to sensationally lose in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Goals from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann cancelled...
