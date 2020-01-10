Global  

Melbourne child sex accused Malka Leifer 'feigning mental illness' psychiatrists tell court

SBS Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Psychiatrists in Israel tasked with determining former Melbourne principal Malka Leifer's mental fitness have declared she is able to face an extradition trial.
