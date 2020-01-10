Global  

Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Harry and Meghan from royal family display

Friday, 10 January 2020
Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Harry and Meghan from royal family displayLONDON: Madame Tussauds waxwork museum has removed the figures of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan from its British royal family display, in response to the couple's announcement that they will be stepping back from royal duties. The Duke and Duchess of...
News video: Harry And Meghan To Step Back From Royal Family

Harry And Meghan To Step Back From Royal Family 01:52

 CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will step back from their public duties with the British royal family.

Oprah Winfrey denies advising Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on royal exit [Video]Oprah Winfrey denies advising Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on royal exit

Oprah Winfrey has hit back after a report claimed she advised Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on their decision to step down as senior members of Britain's royal family.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex wax figures removed from Madame Tussauds royal section [Video]Duke and Duchess of Sussex wax figures removed from Madame Tussauds royal section

Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's surprise statement that they are planning to "step back as senior members" of the Royal Family, Madame Tussauds London have removed the pair's wax figures..

Harry and Meghan pulled from royal family display at London wax museum Madame Tussauds

Harry and Meghan pulled from royal family display at London wax museum Madame TussaudsThe museum says it's a reaction to the couple's surprising news
Madame Tussauds removes Prince Harry, Meghan's waxworks from royal family set

*London:* Madame Tussauds London has moved the wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, away from the rest of the royal family, after the...
