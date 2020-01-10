Rita L RT @NorskLadyWolf: 2 years ago Trump had his minions at the DOJ open an investigation into Hillary Clinton & The Clinton Foundation. The DO… 2 minutes ago sofyblu2 RT @mkraju: Meantime, from Trump’s own DOJ: Justice inquiry into Hillary Clinton's business dealings languishes https://t.co/gmJCcgF2Tr 5 minutes ago Kell RT @bud_cann: Seriously...? The Justice Department misconduct inquiry into Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation that was requested by… 8 minutes ago Cherie Cole Report: Justice Department inquiry into Hillary Clinton wrapping up after finding nothing - The Week https://t.co/cNnj2qdjbh 8 minutes ago 💧Dimbiddy RT @VABVOX: Until I read this, I didn't realize the Trump DOJ had three separate special counsels investigating Hillary and the Clinton Fnd… 12 minutes ago ♦️𝐁𝐮𝐝....♦️♦️ Seriously...? The Justice Department misconduct inquiry into Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation that was re… https://t.co/iKTcNiPRZP 12 minutes ago Murf Surprise, Surprise: DOJ’s Clinton Investigation Has Been a Bust. Trump’s calls for investigations into “Crooked Hil… https://t.co/RY9kEC9R2t 26 minutes ago Carla Hurst-Chandler RT @SeanColarossi: Shocking: Another phony investigation into Hillary Clinton based solely on #MAGA conspiracy theories turns up absolutely… 28 minutes ago