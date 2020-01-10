Global  

Justice inquiry into Hillary Clinton's business dealings languishes

WorldNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Justice inquiry into Hillary Clinton's business dealings languishesA Justice Department review of business dealings tied to Hillary Clinton -- championed by President Donald Trump and his allies -- has wound down with officials not finding enough evidence to recommend the formal opening of a criminal investigation, according to current and former US...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Hillary Clinton's Secret Visit With Meghan Markle [Video]Hillary Clinton's Secret Visit With Meghan Markle

On Tuesday the Mail Online reported that Hillary Clinton paid a secret visit to Meghan Markle at Frogmore Cottage. According to Business Insider, an anonymous source told royal correspondent Rebecca..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Impeachment will be an 'obsession' for people: Hillary Clinton [Video]Impeachment will be an 'obsession' for people: Hillary Clinton

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday that a congressional impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump would become an &quot;absolute..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Justice Department winds down Clinton-related inquiry once championed by Trump. It found nothing of consequence.

WASHINGTON — A Justice Department inquiry launched more than two years ago to mollify conservatives clamoring for more investigations of Hillary Clinton has...
Seattle Times

U.S. inquiry into FBI, Clinton spurred by Republicans ends without results: Washington Post

A U.S. Justice Department inquiry into Republican allegations of misconduct at the department and the FBI, including its handling of investigations related to...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Dancingfeet20L

Rita L RT @NorskLadyWolf: 2 years ago Trump had his minions at the DOJ open an investigation into Hillary Clinton & The Clinton Foundation. The DO… 2 minutes ago

sofyblu2

sofyblu2 RT @mkraju: Meantime, from Trump’s own DOJ: Justice inquiry into Hillary Clinton's business dealings languishes https://t.co/gmJCcgF2Tr 5 minutes ago

KellzBellzzah

Kell RT @bud_cann: Seriously...? The Justice Department misconduct inquiry into Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation that was requested by… 8 minutes ago

wildwillow65

Cherie Cole Report: Justice Department inquiry into Hillary Clinton wrapping up after finding nothing - The Week https://t.co/cNnj2qdjbh 8 minutes ago

dimbiddy

💧Dimbiddy RT @VABVOX: Until I read this, I didn't realize the Trump DOJ had three separate special counsels investigating Hillary and the Clinton Fnd… 12 minutes ago

bud_cann

♦️𝐁𝐮𝐝....♦️♦️ Seriously...? The Justice Department misconduct inquiry into Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation that was re… https://t.co/iKTcNiPRZP 12 minutes ago

MurfAD

Murf Surprise, Surprise: DOJ’s Clinton Investigation Has Been a Bust. Trump’s calls for investigations into “Crooked Hil… https://t.co/RY9kEC9R2t 26 minutes ago

yspyg78

Carla Hurst-Chandler RT @SeanColarossi: Shocking: Another phony investigation into Hillary Clinton based solely on #MAGA conspiracy theories turns up absolutely… 28 minutes ago

