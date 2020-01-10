Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Oscar nominations 2020: Who's in for sure – and who may get snubbed

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
With Golden Globes doled out, it's time to separate awards season's contenders and pretenders with our fearless predictions for Oscar nominations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

One week until Oscar noms: Here's what’s available on Netflix [Video]One week until Oscar noms: Here's what’s available on Netflix

While the Oscar nominations might be one week away, they did reveal what's on their shortlist, and here's what you can stream now.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Your One-Stop Shop to Create a Memorable Event [Video]Your One-Stop Shop to Create a Memorable Event

When it comes to planning a wedding, brides and grooms probably have a bunch of ideas, dreams and Pinterest boards dedicated to how they would like the event to be. But turning those things into a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2020 Oscar nominations: Here’s what to expect

2020 Oscar nominations: Here’s what to expectWho will be celebrating Oscar morning? Brad Pitt for sure. Jennifer Lopez almost certainly. And very possibly the Obamas, too. Nominations for the 92nd Academy...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle TimesJapan Today

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.