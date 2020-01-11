Global  

Jeffrey Epstein's estate projects most accusers who sued will settle

Reuters Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
A lawyer for the estate of late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein said on Friday he expects most accusers who have sued the estate to take part in a fund to compensate victims.
