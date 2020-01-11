Global  

Djokovic pilots Serbia into ATP final

WorldNews Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Djokovic pilots Serbia into ATP finalNovak Djokovic fired Serbia into the final of the ATP Cup in Sydney after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic took the opening set before word number five...
ATP Cup: Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev to put Serbia into final

Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev to put Serbia into the inaugural ATP Cup final with a 3-0 victory over Russia in Sydney.
BBC News

Djokovic leads Serbia in final eight of ATP Cup

Brisbane, Jan 7 (IANS) Serbia have become the second team to enter the quarter-finals of the ongoing ATP Cup after they edged out France to top Group A.
Sify


