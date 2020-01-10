Global  

Russian ship 'aggressively' approaches U.S. Navy destroyer at sea

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 January 2020
The U.S. Navy said the Russian ship delayed changing its course and its aggressive approach towards the USS Farragut increased the risk of collision.
 A Russian navy ship 'aggressively approached' a U.S. Navy destroyer in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, the U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said in a statement on Friday, but Russia denied it saying the U.S. Navy vessel had crossed the Russian ship's path. Gavino Garay reports.

Navy Says U.S. Destroyer 'Aggressively Approached' By Russian Warship [Video]Navy Says U.S. Destroyer 'Aggressively Approached' By Russian Warship

​The Navy said the USS Farragut was operating in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday when it sounded warning blasts at a fast approaching Russian ship.

Russian ship 'aggressively' approaches destroyer: U.S. Navy [Video]Russian ship 'aggressively' approaches destroyer: U.S. Navy

A Russian navy ship &apos;aggressively approached&apos; a U.S. Navy destroyer in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, the U.S. Navy&apos;s Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said in a statement on..

Navy Says U.S. Destroyer 'Aggressively Approached' By Russian Warship

Navy Says U.S. Destroyer 'Aggressively Approached' By Russian WarshipWatch VideoU.S. and Russian warships nearly collided with one another in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday. The Navy said in a statement on Friday the USS...
Russian naval ship nearly caused collision: US

The Pentagon accused the Russian navy on Friday of "aggressive" actions in the Arabian Sea after one of their ships very nearly collided with a US naval vessel....
