Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Dominant Chelsea put three past Burnley

WorldNews Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Dominant Chelsea put three past Burnley(Reuters) - Chelsea made amends for some recent poor home form on Saturday, thumping Burnley 3-0 with goals from Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi's first in the Premier League. ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Le Tiss: Chelsea could've had 6 or 7 [Video]Le Tiss: Chelsea could've had 6 or 7

Matt Le Tissier shared his thoughts on Chelsea's dominant 3-0 win over Burnley. Le Tiss praised the Blues' display as the victory kept them in the top four.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chelsea 3-0 Burnley: Jorginho, Abraham and Hudson-Odoi provide home comforts for Lampard

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his first Premier League goal as Chelsea shrugged off their home struggles with a 3-0 win over Burnley at Stamford Bridge. Frank...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Team Talk

'Time to shine' - Chelsea fans love what Frank Lampard has done against Burnley

'Time to shine' - Chelsea fans love what Frank Lampard has done against BurnleyChelsea fans have reacted to the confirmed line-up to face Burnley in a crucial Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge, with Frank Lampard's side hoping for...
Football.london


Tweets about this

Nunez200

🇳🇬Pan-Africanism🇳🇬 RT @Reuters: Dominant Chelsea put three past Burnley https://t.co/mTHZFnItMj https://t.co/UO2H7D5s0N 1 hour ago

ReutersSports

Reuters Sports Dominant Chelsea put three past Burnley https://t.co/SjpaePvEe4 https://t.co/2zjit5ntTZ 7 hours ago

Reuters

Reuters Dominant Chelsea put three past Burnley https://t.co/mTHZFnItMj https://t.co/UO2H7D5s0N 7 hours ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Dominant Chelsea put three past Burnley https://t.co/7wwos8PXft ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIfCVVi https://t.co/EN1CCvtIku 8 hours ago

247newsafrica

247News.Africa Dominant Chelsea put three past Burnley https://t.co/lJDjqIfAJT https://t.co/dKqFt0kdTI 8 hours ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Football: Dominant Chelsea put three past Burnley https://t.co/COGrSWvMYt https://t.co/dpqvV6xsQd 8 hours ago

earth_hereon

HereOn Earth RT @staronline: Dominant Chelsea put three past Burnley https://t.co/92RvXRFnMW https://t.co/c9h1AZQ9W8 8 hours ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Dominant Chelsea put three past Burnley https://t.co/b19N4Slkaj https://t.co/GHT3Jzycfb 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.