Michael Bloomberg Is Open to Spending $1 Billion to Defeat Trump

WorldNews Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Michael Bloomberg Is Open to Spending $1 Billion to Defeat TrumpSAN MARCOS, Texas — Michael R. Bloomberg on Saturday did not rule out spending a billion dollars of his own money on the 2020 presidential race, even if he does not win the Democratic...
Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad. The president's re-election campaign has purchased 60 seconds of ad time during the Feb. 2 Super Bowl. It is still not known whether the ad will be a..

Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl

President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg plan to air a 60-second television commercial during the Super Bowl. According to Reuters, the ad shows how devoted they are to use large resources to reach..

'Too much wealth is in too few hands' — Michael Bloomberg slams Trump's tax cuts as a gift to the rich

'Too much wealth is in too few hands' — Michael Bloomberg slams Trump's tax cuts as a gift to the rich· *President Donald Trump has broken his economic promises and enriched the wealthy at the expense of most Americans, Democratic presidential candidate Michael...
Business Insider

CindyBlattman

Cindy Blattman RT @PhyllisSilver: Michael Bloomberg Is Open to Spending $1 Billion to Defeat Trump https://t.co/9Z8GNF09IP Now your talking my language M… 6 minutes ago

dejavousagain

il buono, il brutto, il cattivo. RT @LATSeema: Michael Bloomberg Is Open to Spending $1 Billion to Defeat Trump https://t.co/xJEkvknhpc 9 minutes ago

ProfMimiMarton

Mimi Marton RT @joefaz: The important thing is that Bloomberg is willing to commit a billion $ even if he does not get the nomination, he has said he w… 16 minutes ago

parizp

P.J. (Parizp) Michael Bloomberg Is Open to Spending $1 Billion to Defeat Trump https://t.co/odbsdW99nk 37 minutes ago

Joke_Cousteau

David Michael Bloomberg Is Open to Spending $1 Billion to Defeat Trump https://t.co/q9U7R1OiYi 38 minutes ago

trumpwatchapp

Trump Watch Michael Bloomberg Is Open to Spending $1 Billion to Defeat Trump - The New York Times - https://t.co/3FbhnfHO7G 46 minutes ago

Arif61590112

Arif Michael Bloomberg Is Open to Spending $1 Billion to Defeat Trump January 12, 2020 at 03:22AMFor more news check out… https://t.co/x27EBg70bO 58 minutes ago

drizzie99

Driz "Michael Bloomberg Is Open to Spending $1 Billion to Defeat Trump" by Unknown Author via NYT https://t.co/zQwdD8bQ5c https://t.co/ZWcEWJ9Mby 1 hour ago

