Scorsese and ‘The Irishman’ honored by AARP

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The Golden Globes may not have shown much love to filmmaker Martin Scorsese and his epic “The Irishman,” but the AARP has. The lengthy mobster’s tale was just best movie for grownups, in the 19th annual awards doled out by AARP The Magazine. The awards ceremony was held Saturday in Beverly […]
