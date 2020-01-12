Global  

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host Golden Globes 2021

Hindu Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
National Broadcasting Company (NBC) Universal made the announcement at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Saturday.
Here's Why Taylor Swift Presenting with Amy Poehler at Golden Globes 2020 Was So Significant

There was some special meaning behind Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler‘s award presentation during the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! While the duo are now on good...
Just Jared

Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler present together at 2020 Golden Globes

So I’m going to be annoying right now and tell you that I called this: on Friday’s episode of etalk, I did a Gossip Nostalgia segment on the Golden Globes...
Lainey Gossip


