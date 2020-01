Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored twice and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Saturday night. The Flames won their fifth straight and moved into first place in the tight Pacific Division, one point ahead of Arizona and Vegas. The Oilers are two points back. Johnny Gaudreau and Dillon […] 👓 View full article