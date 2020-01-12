Global  

'I'm spending all my money to get rid of Trump': Michael Bloomberg

Reuters Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg told Reuters he is ready to spend much of his vast fortune to oust Republican President Donald Trump from the White House in 2020, rejecting criticism from rivals for the Democratic nomination that the billionaire is trying to buy the U.S. election.
News video: Bloomberg Slams Trump Tax Cuts

Bloomberg Slams Trump Tax Cuts 00:32

 The Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg wrote a Marketwatch column this week. He said that President Donald Trump had broken his economic promises and enriched the wealthy at the expense of most Americans. "Too much wealth is in too few hands. Nearly all the money goes to people...

President Trump's showdown with Iran, his plan to win Ohio and the race for the Ohio Democratic primary.

The race in Michigan is narrowing down to two candidates: Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg. According to a new poll, Bloomberg and Biden both have the best chances of defeating Trump in November. The..

'Too much wealth is in too few hands' — Michael Bloomberg slams Trump's tax cuts as a gift to the rich· *President Donald Trump has broken his economic promises and enriched the wealthy at the expense of most Americans, Democratic presidential candidate Michael...
