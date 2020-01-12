Shaun Furlong RT @Reuters: Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said his "number one priority is to get rid of Donald Trump” and that he i… 14 seconds ago

EvilBefall The Ripper @logiebear196725 @AlexDrinki_09 If you look at it manchester united is joke now -Clueless manager - A 27 year o… https://t.co/64gQPJoTp6 19 seconds ago

Jill @World_Royalty They are asking to make their own money, which will save the taxpayers money. Why is everyone upset… https://t.co/aHBxbupevc 31 seconds ago

Angie Brown RT @RWPUSA: Hello Mr. Treasury Secretary. It’s our money. He’s blowing it playing golf. We have a right to know how much BEFORE the electio… 47 seconds ago

A #GTTO RT @RepAdamSchiff: Trump doesn’t want the public to how much taxpayers are spending on his: ❌ Golfing ❌ Hotel visits ❌ Travel You get th… 48 seconds ago

JDK RT @jilevin: 'I'm spending all my money to get rid of Trump': Michael Bloomberg https://t.co/6ApnTww9sY 51 seconds ago