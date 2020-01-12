Global  

Four rockets hit Iraq airbase hosting US troops: Sources

WorldNews Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Four rockets hit Iraq airbase hosting US troops: SourcesAn airbase in Iraq hosting US troops has been hit by four rockets Sunday evening, news agency AFP reported quoting military sources. The sources informed AFP that the attack on the airbase, which is situated north of Baghdad, has resulted in injuries to four Iraqi airmen. AFP reported that a majority of US airmen stationed at the Al-Balad airbase had already left, in the aftermath of tensions between the US and Iran for the last two weeks. The attack on the American base came hours after United States President warned Iran not to kill the agitators protesting against the downing of Ukranian passenger airliner, that was shot down by Iranian armed forces. “To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL...
