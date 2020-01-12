Global  

Dennis Muilenburg exits Boeing with $62m, but no severance pay

WorldNews Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Dennis Muilenburg exits Boeing with $62m, but no severance payNew YorkBoeing’s ousted CEO Dennis Muilenburg is leaving the company with $62m in compensation and pension benefits but will receive no severance pay in the wake of the 737 Max crisis. Muilenburg was fired from the job in December as Boeing failed to contain the fallout from two fatal crashes that halted output of the company’s best-selling 737 Max jetliner and tarnished its reputation with airlines and regulators. The compensation figures were...
