Defense secretary Mark Esper didn't see specific evidence of Iran plot against 4 US embassies

USATODAY.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Trump did not say there was "tangible" evidence Iran planned to attack the embassies, only that he believed it to be probable, Esper said.
News video: Defense Secretary Mark Esper Admits To Not Seeing Specific Evidence Regarding Qassem Soleimani

Defense Secretary Mark Esper Admits To Not Seeing Specific Evidence Regarding Qassem Soleimani 00:32

 President Donald Trump claimed there was a threat on multiple embassies. He reacted to that threat by ordering the killing of former Iraninan Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. According to Business Insider, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper doubled down on Trump’s claims. While Esper said he “didn’t...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Defense Secretary Mark Esper admits to not seeing specific evidence regarding Qassem Soleimani [Video]Defense Secretary Mark Esper admits to not seeing specific evidence regarding Qassem Soleimani

President Donald Trump claimed there was a threat on multiple embassies. He reacted to that threat by ordering the killing of former Iraninan Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. According to Business Insider,..

Esper: 'I didn't see' specific Iranian threat to U.S. embassies [Video]Esper: 'I didn't see' specific Iranian threat to U.S. embassies

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said he did not see a specific Iranian plot to attack American embassies in Baghdad or elsewhere before the administration decided to kill an Iranian..

Recent related news from verified sources

Esper: US does not expect more Iranian retaliatory attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday the Trump administration foresees no more Iranian military attacks in retaliation for the U.S....
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReuters

Pompeo, Esper arrive at White House after Iran attack on Iraqi base

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived at the White House late on Tuesday after Iran fired missiles on at least two Iraqi...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

