Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Best-dressed stars, from Lupita Nyong'o to Rachel Brosnahan

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Who dazzled at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards Sunday? The night before Oscar nominations, stars hit the blue carpet for a night of festivities.
News video: Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards!

 It’s not every day that we get a sneak peek into one of the biggest award shows of the year! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru, isn’t in his usual spot in the studio. He joins us from out in Santa Monica, California, for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice...

A presenter at the Critics' Choice Awards, Lucy Hale says she's her own best - and worst - critic.

It's not every day that we get a sneak peek into one of the biggest award shows of the year! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru, isn't in his usual spot in..

Rachel Brosnahan & 'Maisel' Cast Step Out for Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

Rachel Brosnahan hits the blue carpet at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The 29-year-old...
Critics' Choice Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Awards season is in full effect! With the 2020 Golden Globes behind us, now it's time for Hollywood's latest and greatest to grace the 2020 Critics' Choice...
SweetpeasCloset

Sweetpea RT @Variety: #CriticsChoice Awards: "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'" wins best… 3 seconds ago

ColetteFreedman

Colette Freedman RT @FF2_Media: Greta Gerwig wins Best Adapted Screenplay for #LittleWomen at the Critics' Choice Awards. #CriticsChoice @LittleWomen http… 5 seconds ago

deluxeomen

♡CZA♡ RT @IndieWire: Hurray! Greta Gerwig just won Best Adapted Screenplay for "Little Women" at the #CriticsChoiceAwards. https://t.co/M3TfJB57Z… 5 seconds ago

Lizzie_QE

Empress of Wakanda RT @Variety: #CriticsChoice Awards: Regina King wins best actress in a drama series for #Watchmen https://t.co/iSqKRNyJiw https://t.co/f3mZ… 8 seconds ago

Brezshun

. RT @shadowandact: @ReginaKing @CriticsChoice #DolemiteIsMyName wins Best Comedy at the @CriticsChoice Awards! https://t.co/KW0MVE7aeN https… 9 seconds ago

kingcvmeron_

Cameron🤴🏾 RT @shadowandact: .@ReginaKing wins Best Actress in a Drama Series for #WatchmenHBO at @CriticsChoice Awards 👏🏾 https://t.co/EA03qad8jG htt… 10 seconds ago

ayeitssdiana

Diana 💞✨ RT @Variety: #CriticsChoice Awards: #AvengersEndgame wins best action movie https://t.co/iSqKRNyJiw https://t.co/CJjwq5UhUj 11 seconds ago

LuciferThought

かかし RT @Variety: #CriticsChoice Awards: #DolemiteIsMyName wins best comedy film https://t.co/iSqKRNyJiw https://t.co/zbsHu6X9H8 17 seconds ago

