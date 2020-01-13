SCMP News Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa seeks girlfriend to travel to the moon https://t.co/FVTXauwFLa 3 seconds ago Metabloks Japanese billionaire seeks girlfriend for Moon voyage on SpaceX rocket https://t.co/VXQLJIrQFu #metabloks 28 seconds ago Leak Freek 💦 Billionaire with first SpaceX moon tickets is holding a 'Bachelor' style contest to find his plus one: Single mal… https://t.co/qo3iS9CLUp 37 seconds ago Kurnool city RT @mashable: I am a: ⚪️ male ⚪️ female 🔘 eccentric Japanese billionaire seeking: ⚪️ male ⚪️ female 🔘 woman willing to be shot into space… 1 minute ago Richard Woods Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa seeks 'special woman' for trip around moon https://t.co/b546hpfGxs 1 minute ago James Frankie RT @SkyNews: Japanese billionaire seeks 'special someone' to join him on @SpaceX flight to moon in 2023 🚀🌕 https://t.co/h5hsexOA62 2 minutes ago 明日葉🍀 RT @BBCWorld: Yusaku Maezawa: Japanese billionaire seeks 'life partner' for Moon voyage https://t.co/JiRFE1QWHj 3 minutes ago Glyn RT @Ploddy_Cat: BREAKING NEWS: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is looking for a female "life partner" to accompany him on the first civ… 5 minutes ago