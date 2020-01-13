Global  

Experts warn Puerto Rico not prepared for big earthquakes

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — More than two years ago, Hurricane Maria revealed that Puerto Rico was utterly unprepared for a powerful hurricane despite its location in one of the world’s most storm-vulnerable regions. Now, a flurry of earthquakes topped by a magnitude 6.4 temblor that killed one person and damaged hundreds of buildings […]
News video: Puerto Rico's Governor Said Power Will Be Back By Next Week

Puerto Rico's Governor Said Power Will Be Back By Next Week 00:32

 Puerto Rico faced their worst earthquake in over a century, leaving nearly all of its residents without electricity. Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquz said power should be fully restored by Monday. According to Reuters, the island's largest power plant, Costa Sur, might remain off line for a year or...

Gov. Newsom Sends CA Disaster Team To Assist Earthquake-Stricken Puerto Rico [Video]Gov. Newsom Sends CA Disaster Team To Assist Earthquake-Stricken Puerto Rico

A team of California disaster experts was in Puerto Rico Sunday, sent by Gov. Gavin Newsom to assist the island following a string of strong earthquakes. Devin Fehely reports. (1-12-20)

Puerto Rico Hit Again By A Powerful Earthquake [Video]Puerto Rico Hit Again By A Powerful Earthquake

This is the third quake in the last week.

5.9 Magnitude Aftershock Hits Puerto Rico After Week Of Earthquakes

Watch VideoA 5.9 magnitude aftershock hit Puerto Rico Saturday morning, piling on more damage after a week of major earthquakes. A 5.8 magnitude...
'Water is running out' - Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes killed at least one person, toppled buildings and...
