Experts warn Puerto Rico not prepared for big earthquakes
Monday, 13 January 2020 () SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — More than two years ago, Hurricane Maria revealed that Puerto Rico was utterly unprepared for a powerful hurricane despite its location in one of the world’s most storm-vulnerable regions. Now, a flurry of earthquakes topped by a magnitude 6.4 temblor that killed one person and damaged hundreds of buildings […]
Puerto Rico faced their worst earthquake in over a century, leaving nearly all of its residents without electricity. Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquz said power should be fully restored by Monday. According to Reuters, the island's largest power plant, Costa Sur, might remain off line for a year or...