Monday, 13 January 2020 () Police in Colombia say they have thwarted an assassination attempt on the former leader of the FARC rebel group. Acting on a tip, they killed two suspects plotting an attack on Rodrigo Londono, better known as Timochenko. Eve Johnson reports. ......
Police in Colombia say they have thwarted an assassination attempt on the former leader of the FARC rebel group. Acting on a tip, they killed two suspects plotting an attack on Rodrigo Londono, better known as Timochenko. Eve Johnson reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
One News Page Colombia foils plot to kill former FARC leader: https://t.co/dWcYSO7vac 6 seconds ago
Kalitor Colombia foils plot to kill former FARC leader https://t.co/QDDpf2Ll8x 1 hour ago
Jo RT @ReutersTV: Colombia foils plot to kill former FARC leader https://t.co/ZFdEgiiPIp https://t.co/DFJwhCRuWS 2 hours ago
Reuters TV Colombia foils plot to kill former FARC leader https://t.co/ZFdEgiiPIp https://t.co/DFJwhCRuWS 3 hours ago