Colombia foils plot to kill former FARC leader

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Police in Police in Colombia say they have thwarted an assassination attempt on the former leader of the FARC rebel group. Acting on a tip, they killed two suspects plotting an attack on Rodrigo Londono, better known as Timochenko. Eve Johnson reports. ...... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published Colombia foils plot to kill former FARC leader 01:19 Police in Colombia say they have thwarted an assassination attempt on the former leader of the FARC rebel group. Acting on a tip, they killed two suspects plotting an attack on Rodrigo Londono, better known as Timochenko. Eve Johnson reports.