Colombia foils plot to kill former FARC leader

WorldNews Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Police in Colombia say they have thwarted an assassination attempt on the former leader of the FARC rebel group. Acting on a tip, they killed two suspects plotting an attack on Rodrigo Londono, better known as Timochenko. Eve Johnson reports.
News video: Colombia foils plot to kill former FARC leader

Colombia foils plot to kill former FARC leader 01:19

 Police in Colombia say they have thwarted an assassination attempt on the former leader of the FARC rebel group. Acting on a tip, they killed two suspects plotting an attack on Rodrigo Londono, better known as Timochenko. Eve Johnson reports.

