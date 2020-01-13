Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Rise of Skywalker’ looks for first ‘Star Wars’ Oscar win in nearly 40 years

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The 1977 original "Star Wars," now known as "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," was nominated in 10 categories but lost Best Picture to "Annie Hall," something some "Star Wars" fans are still bitter over.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jharrel Jerome Reveals His Next Project [Video]Jharrel Jerome Reveals His Next Project

After his big win at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards, "When They See Us" star Jharrel Jerome discusses the impact of his role in Ava DuVernay's acclaimed Netflix miniseries and his next project.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:58Published

Billy Porter 'an Oscar away' from EGOT honour [Video]Billy Porter 'an Oscar away' from EGOT honour

Pose star Billy Porter is stunned to be "an Oscar away" from EGOT status.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Does ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Does ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?After five straight years of new “Star Wars” movies, the run has come to and end with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Not that the franchise is dead,...
The Wrap

'1917' Scores Victory Over 'Star Wars' at Box Office

Boosted by its Golden Globe wins, the Sam Mendes-directed World War I drama dethrones three-time champion '*Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker*' from the top spot.
AceShowbiz Also reported by •The Wrapgeek.comSeattle TimesbizjournalsNewsday

Tweets about this

osentertain

Fun.Things.Orlando. ‘Rise of Skywalker’ looks for first ‘Star Wars’ Oscar win in nearly 40 years https://t.co/T4dJRE2swj https://t.co/4SqfZwOVpQ 1 hour ago

baltsunworld

Sun Nation/World ‘Rise of Skywalker’ looks for first ‘Star Wars’ Oscar win in nearly 40 years https://t.co/USVubtOVfD 1 hour ago

Angel_City_Buzz

Angel City Buzz 'Rise of Skywalker' looks for first 'Star Wars' Oscar win in nearly 40 years https://t.co/NZNYHyhUfx #california… https://t.co/lFuNAFc6xv 2 hours ago

cmsnice_com

CMSnice &#x27;Rise of Skywalker&#x27; looks for first &#x27;Star Wars&#x27; Oscar win in nearly 40 years - https://t.co/yupJxQVus5 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.