Thailand reports case of coronavirus from China

WorldNews Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Thailand reports case of coronavirus from ChinaBANGKOK (AP) — A Chinese visitor to Thailand has been confirmed to be infected with a new strain of coronavirus that has been linked to a pneumonia outbreak in central China, health officials said Monday. The U.N.'s World Health Organization said Thai officials have reported that a traveler from the Chinese city of Wuhan has been hospitalized in Thailand with the virus. The outbreak of the virus has been traced to Wuhan, where it affected several dozen...
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published < > Embed
News video: China identifies new coronavirus strain for Wuhan outbreak

China identifies new coronavirus strain for Wuhan outbreak 00:59

 Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan.

