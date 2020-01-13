Global  

MLB hands down historic punishment to Astros for sign stealing, including suspensions for manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
MLB suspended Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch for a year for their role in using electronic equipment to steal signs.
News video: Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal 00:48

 Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation [Video]Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation

Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation. Brad Galli has more.

MLB Hands Down Historic Punishment To Houston Astros

All we can say is wow!
Daily Caller

A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow Fired Over Astros Cheating Scandal

Hours after M.L.B. announced punishment for the club because of an elaborate sign-stealing scheme, the team’s owner announced that Hinch, the manager, and...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •FOX SportsSeattle TimesUSATODAY.com

