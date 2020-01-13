Global  

Gigi Hadid called for jury duty in Harvey Weinstein's trial

Telegraph.co.uk Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
News video: Gigi Hadid Among Potential Jurors In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Gigi Hadid Among Potential Jurors In Harvey Weinstein Trial 00:36

 (CNN) Model Gigi Hadid was among 120 potential jurors called on Monday for the Harvey Weinstein rape trail, according to a pool reporter inside the courtroom for jury selection. Hadid, sitting in the jury box, said she had met the former film producer. When asked by Judge James Burke if she could be...

Gigi Hadid Summoned For Jury Duty In Weinstein Case [Video]Gigi Hadid Summoned For Jury Duty In Weinstein Case

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in the running to be a juror in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial after telling a judge Monday that she thinks she would be able to “keep an open mind on the facts.” CBS2's..

Gigi Hadid: 'I'm not allowed to talk about jury duty, I'm sorry' [Video]Gigi Hadid: 'I'm not allowed to talk about jury duty, I'm sorry'

Dozens of potential jurors showed up on Monday in a Manhattan courtroom for the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, including model Gigi Hadid.

Gigi Hadid Called Into Jury Duty for Harvey Weinstein Trial

Gigi Hadid was called into jury service on Monday morning (January 13) for the Harvey Weinstein trial. The disgraced movie producer and studio exec is facing...
Jury Selection For Harvey Weinstein Trial Focuses On Impartiality After Noting ‘Extensive’ Pre-Trial Publicity

'Will you be able to follow the Court’s instruction to avoid all media coverage'
