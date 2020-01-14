Global  

Oilers’ Kassian suspended 2 games for attack on Tkachuk

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian has been suspended for two games without pay for grabbing Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk by the collar, throwing him to the ice and punching him several times. The altercation occurred in the second period of the Flames’ 4-3 home win over the Oilers on Saturday. […]
