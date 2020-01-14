Global  

Elizabeth Warren says Bernie Sanders didn't think a woman could be president. He denied it.

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Elizabeth Warren confirmed reporting that Bernie Sanders in 2018 "disagreed" that a woman could beat President Trump to become president.
News video: Warren Claims Bernie Sent Volunteers To Trash Her

Warren Claims Bernie Sent Volunteers To Trash Her 00:30

 Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” the Bernie Sanders campaign is attacking her on the trail. Sanders volunteers are using a script to suggest Warren appealed mainly to highly educated voters. “I was disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me.” "I...

Trump Taunts Warren, Sanders: 'Do I See A Feud Brewing?' [Video]Trump Taunts Warren, Sanders: 'Do I See A Feud Brewing?'

President Trump slammed Elizabeth Warren.

Warren accuses Bernie of sending his volunteers out to 'trash' her [Video]Warren accuses Bernie of sending his volunteers out to 'trash' her

Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” Bernie Sanders sent his volunteers “out to trash” her. According to Politico, she said he was risking dividing the part with attacks against her and..

Elizabeth Warren Says Bernie Sanders Sent Volunteers ‘Out to Trash Me’

In a sign that their good will may be evaporating, Ms. Warren said she was “disappointed” the Sanders campaign had used a volunteer call script suggesting...
NYTimes.com

Warren claims Sanders told her a woman could not win the White House

Elizabeth Warren took the unusual step on Monday of confirming a report that fellow Democratic White House contender Bernie Sanders told her during a 2018...
France 24

ComradeStars

S✪lidⒶrity For☭ver 🌹 RT @ComradeStars: Elizabeth Warren is a compulsive liar. > She lied about her Native American ancestry. > She lied about why she left he… 7 seconds ago

AP

The Associated Press Elizabeth Warren says fellow Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders told her during a private meeting two… https://t.co/0xS2MXiaUE 12 seconds ago

LilithGardener

It's pronounced "Comma - la" RT @riotwomennn: The hard left of 2020 is NOT the Democratic party. Elizabeth Warren? Says, "I'm with Bernie." Believe her If you're g… 15 seconds ago

SlNNER_

wendy RT @sppeoples: NEWS: A senior Bernie Sanders' adviser tells me they believe that Elizabeth Warren's campaign intentionally leaked a false d… 43 seconds ago

sadwitch420

charlotte RT @ChrisMustard: Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren to tell her boyfriend if he says he’s got beef then he’s a vegetarian and he ain’t f… 53 seconds ago

lordofIannister

kira 🦑 RT @rubycramer: @mj_lee Bernie says he recalls talking with Warren about Trump being "a sexist, a racist, & a liar who would weaponize what… 3 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @Reuters: Elizabeth Warren says fellow Democratic White House contender Bernie Sanders told her during a 2018 meeting he did not believe… 3 minutes ago

WaldenE

MsResidue4Bernie🔥💥 RT @BernForBernie20: @KristenOrthman Elizabeth Warren drops a bomb and then says she wont discuss further? That is extremely manipulative a… 4 minutes ago

