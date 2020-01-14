Global  

Burrow, LSU cap magical season, beat Clemson 42-25 for title

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — From small-town Ohio kid to Louisiana Legend, Joe Burrow capped his record-breaking, Heisman-winning season by bringing a national championship to LSU. Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and finished off one of the most accomplished seasons in college football history by leading the top-ranked Tigers to a 42-25 […]
News video: Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview

Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview 01:50

 Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview The college football season will culminate in a showdown at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans between the nation's two unbeaten teams. The Clemson Tigers (14-0) enter the game as a slight underdog, despite being the reigning...

Heisman winner Joe Burrow shines in LSU's national title win over Clemson [Video]Heisman winner Joe Burrow shines in LSU's national title win over Clemson

Joe Burrow set a college football record for touchdowns in a single season. Story: http://bit.ly/3a2OKfD

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LSU, Burrow Cap Historic Season With Title Win Over Clemson

From small-town Ohio kid to Louisiana legend, Joe Burrow capped his record-breaking, Heisman-winning season by bringing a national championship to LSU.
CBS 2

Joe Burrow, LSU too much for Clemson on way to national championship

It was like every LSU game this season. Joe Burrow dominated and the Tigers won impressively. This victory against Clemson captured a national title.  
Delawareonline

