Burrow, LSU cap magical season, beat Clemson 42-25 for title
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () NEW ORLEANS (AP) — From small-town Ohio kid to Louisiana Legend, Joe Burrow capped his record-breaking, Heisman-winning season by bringing a national championship to LSU. Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and finished off one of the most accomplished seasons in college football history by leading the top-ranked Tigers to a 42-25 […]
Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview The college football season will culminate in a showdown at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans between the nation's two unbeaten teams. The Clemson Tigers (14-0) enter the game as a slight underdog, despite being the reigning...