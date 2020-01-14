Global  

Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s judiciary said Tuesday arrests have been made over the accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed all 176 people on board just after takeoff from Tehran. The announcement came shortly after Iran’s president called for a special court to be set up to probe the downing […]
News video: Iran plane families will get answers, says Canada PM Trudeau

Iran plane families will get answers, says Canada PM Trudeau 01:37

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's been gut-wrenching to listen to stories from relatives of 57 Canadians who perished in the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner in Iran last week as he attended one of several memorials across the country on SundayView on euronews

Iran Protests: US President Donald Trump warns Iran against killing its protesters [Video]Iran Protests: US President Donald Trump warns Iran against killing its protesters

MASSIVE PROTESTS HAVE HIT IRAN AFTER IT ADMITTED TO HAVE ACCIDENTLY SHOT DOWN THE UKRAINIAN PLANE THAT KILLED 176 PEOPLE. PROTESTERS IN TEHRAN AND IN SEVERAL OTHER CITIES CHANTED SLOGANS AGAINST THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:33

Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident [Video]Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident

TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran has admitted to accidently shooting down a Ukranian airplane on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members onboard. According to the Guardian, Ukraine International..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:57


