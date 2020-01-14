Global  

Fallen journalists honored at LSU-Clemson championship game

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Superdome in New Orleans honored two sports journalists who recently died with a tribute Monday night in the press box during the College Football Playoff national championship game between Louisiana State and Clemson universities. Seats were reserved for Carley McCord and Edward Aschoff, the Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported. LSU won […]
