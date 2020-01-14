Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

UK's Johnson backs royal family to sort out their problems

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had no doubt that the royal family would sort out their problems after Queen Elizabeth gave her blessing to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stepping back from senior royal duties.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: The Royal Family Tree: Who's where in line to the throne?

The Royal Family Tree: Who's where in line to the throne? 00:43

 A look at the Royal Family Tree, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex take a step back from being "senior" royals.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle’s New Disney Gig [Video]Meghan Markle’s New Disney Gig

Prince Harry may have helped Meghan Markle sign a voiceover deal with Disney.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:09Published

Royal Family Saga Continues [Video]Royal Family Saga Continues

England's Queen Elizabeth II says the royal family has agreed on a "period of transition" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

British PM Johnson refuses to comment on royal family's crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would not comment on a crisis in the royal family triggered by Prince Harry and Meghan's announcement that...
Reuters

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wax Figures Removed From Madame Tussauds Royal Family Exhibit

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wax Figures Removed From Madame Tussauds Royal Family ExhibitPrince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wax figures have been removed from the Royal Family exhibit at Madame Tussauds London following the couple’s statement that...
The Wrap Also reported by •CBS NewsJust JaredFOXNews.comNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

english_longbow

+++English_Longbow+++ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @EternalEnglish: No wonder the fat controller is grinning. All of this royal tittle-tattle is obscuring his surrender and betrayal BRINO… 6 minutes ago

EternalEnglish

TheEndOfEverything No wonder the fat controller is grinning. All of this royal tittle-tattle is obscuring his surrender and betrayal B… https://t.co/5LWVooKy2e 12 minutes ago

7Bexter

Laura Mcmillan RT @DailyMailUK: Boris says he is a 'massive fan' of the Royal Family and they should be given space to resolve Harry and Meghan issues htt… 13 minutes ago

hardikajain09

Hardika Jain UK's Johnson backs royal family to sort out their problems https://t.co/SIgir7pmDT https://t.co/LpZlkbjutG 14 minutes ago

coopinvest

Vadim Green Top News: UK's Johnson backs royal family to sort out their problems https://t.co/wbU7yfAEwG https://t.co/kiu3YclfTJ 15 minutes ago

choonsikyoo

Choonsik Yoo (유춘식) UK's Johnson backs royal family to sort out their problems (Reuters) https://t.co/hiY5W0gRxH 19 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen UK's Johnson Backs Royal Family to Sort Out Their Problems - https://t.co/GJMeF1IKq6 26 minutes ago

EricssenWen

Ericssen "I am a massive fan certainly of the queen and of the royal family as a fantastic asset for our country," Johnson… https://t.co/OeFCD7P44q 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.