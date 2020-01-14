Aviation officials from Iran, Ukraine, Canada hold meeting over crash: Iran state media
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Aviation officials from Iran, Ukraine and Canada held a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday over the investigation of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran last week, Iranian state TV reported in an online post.
China demanded Monday that Canada release Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou. The call came ahead of her expected arrival in a Vancouver courtroom for the start of a trial. At issue is whether..