Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Aviation officials from Iran, Ukraine, Canada hold meeting over crash: Iran state media

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Aviation officials from Iran, Ukraine and Canada held a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday over the investigation of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran last week, Iranian state TV reported in an online post.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Families of victims mourn in Canada

Families of victims mourn in Canada 02:24

 In western Canada, a community comes together to mourn plane crash victims.

Recent related videos from verified sources

China To Canada: Release Huawei's Meng Now [Video]China To Canada: Release Huawei's Meng Now

China demanded Monday that Canada release Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou. The call came ahead of her expected arrival in a Vancouver courtroom for the start of a trial. At issue is whether..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated [Video]Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated

Solemn ceremony at airport near Kyiv comes as Iran denies earlier reports it would send flight recorders to Ukraine.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Aviation officials from Iran, Ukraine, Canada hold meeting over crash - Iran state media

Aviation officials from Iran, Ukraine and Canada held a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday over the investigation of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran last...
Reuters India

Ukrainian official names secret versions of Iran plane crash

Alexei Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine believes that there were several secret versions considered during the...
PRAVDA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.