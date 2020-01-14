Global  

Residents urged not to return home as Philippines volcano continues to spew ash, lava fountains

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Residents urged not to return home as Philippines volcano continues to spew ash, lava fountainsManila, Philippines (CNN)Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from a danger zone around an erupting volcano in the Philippines as it continues to spew plumes of ash and generate lava fountains. The Taal Volcano, about 37 miles (60 kilometers) south of the capital Manila on the island of Luzon, began erupting on Sunday, sending ash up to nine miles (14 kilometers) into the air and prompting warnings of a possible "explosive eruption." The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded 335 earthquakes in the area of the volcano -- which is one of the country's most active -- since Sunday and said more activity is expected in the next few days. "These new...
News video: Footage shows moment Philippines volcano erupts

 Lava has begun spewing from a volcano in the Philippines as authorities warn of “an imminent hazardous eruption”. The Taal volcano began to erupt in the early hours of Monday and followed clouds of ash and steam at the site, south of Manila, on Sunday. Authorities scrambled to evacuate villagers...

