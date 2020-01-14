Residents urged not to return home as Philippines volcano continues to spew ash, lava fountains

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Manila, Manila, Philippines (CNN)Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from a danger zone around an erupting volcano in the Philippines as it continues to spew plumes of ash and generate lava fountains. The Taal Volcano , about 37 miles (60 kilometers) south of the capital Manila on the island of Luzon , began erupting on Sunday, sending ash up to nine miles (14 kilometers) into the air and prompting warnings of a possible "explosive eruption." The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded 335 earthquakes in the area of the volcano -- which is one of the country's most active -- since Sunday and said more activity is expected in the next few days. "These new...


