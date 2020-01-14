US attorney general: Pensacola Navy base shooting 'act of terrorism'

Athena Cruz Shooting at Pensacola Navy base was 'act of terrorism,' attorney general says https://t.co/LTk12f9ru3 via @usatoday 16 minutes ago

The TN Conservative Shooting at Pensacola Navy base was 'act of terrorism,' attorney general says Gee, ya think? 30 minutes ago

g.t.mace Pensacola Navy Base Shooting Was Act Of Terrorism; Attorney General Reveals New Details - Breaking911 https://t.co/KeqoY2zlpI 31 minutes ago

siamo solo noi RT @BostonGlobe: Attorney General William Barr said Monday the shooter at a Pensacola, Florida, navy base was “motivated by jihadist ideolo… 35 minutes ago

Kim Simpson RT @USATODAY: Apple disputed Attorney General William Barr's statement that the company hasn't helped federal investigators unlock two iPho… 39 minutes ago

Trump2020Pence2024 @ChrisCoons @realDonaldTrump .@chriscoons have you been on Mars for the past month? Did you see the terrorist attac… https://t.co/tEDoB65YBM 51 minutes ago

🇨🇦 Ted 🇺🇸 #WWG1WGA ⌚ #KAG #QAnon RT @TheWantedEmcees: Attorney General William Barr formally labels December shooting at Pensacola, Fla. naval base that killed three an act… 52 minutes ago