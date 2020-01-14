US attorney general: Pensacola Navy base shooting 'act of terrorism'
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday that the shooting by a Saudi pilot at a Navy base in Pensacola, southeastern state Florida, in December was "an act of terrorism." The evidence shows that the shooter, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed...
Saudi Arabia will withdraw 21 cadets receiving military training in the United States following a U.S. investigation into a Saudi officer’s fatal shooting Americans at a Florida naval base that U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Monday branded an act of terrorism. Chris Dignam has more.
Twenty-one Saudi military cadets undergoing U.S. training will be ousted following an investigation into the fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi officer... Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Eurasia Review
