Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

US attorney general: Pensacola Navy base shooting 'act of terrorism'

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
US attorney general: Pensacola Navy base shooting 'act of terrorism'U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday that the shooting by a Saudi pilot at a Navy base in Pensacola, southeastern state Florida, in December was "an act of terrorism." The evidence shows that the shooter, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Pensacola shooting was an act of terrorism -AG Barr

Pensacola shooting was an act of terrorism -AG Barr 02:53

 Saudi Arabia will withdraw 21 cadets receiving military training in the United States following a U.S. investigation into a Saudi officer’s fatal shooting Americans at a Florida naval base that U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Monday branded an act of terrorism. Chris Dignam has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Barr calls on Apple to unlock Pensacola gunman's iPhones [Video]Barr calls on Apple to unlock Pensacola gunman's iPhones

The fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi Air Force officer at a Florida naval base last month was &quot;an act of terrorism,&quot; U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday, and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:37Published

AG Barr Calls Pensacola Naval Base Shooting 'An Act Of Terrorism' [Video]AG Barr Calls Pensacola Naval Base Shooting 'An Act Of Terrorism'

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said evidence &quot;shows that the shooter was motivated by jihadist ideology.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shooting at Pensacola Navy base was 'act of terrorism,' attorney general says

The Justice Department findings were announced about a month after the Saudi pilot, Second Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, opened fire on service members at Naval Air...
USATODAY.com

U.S. ousts 21 Saudi military personnel after Florida killings

Twenty-one Saudi military cadets undergoing U.S. training will be ousted following an investigation into the fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi officer...
Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimesEurasia Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kjfkugkujvj

Athena Cruz Shooting at Pensacola Navy base was 'act of terrorism,' attorney general says https://t.co/LTk12f9ru3 via @usatoday 16 minutes ago

TennConserv

The TN Conservative Shooting at Pensacola Navy base was 'act of terrorism,' attorney general says Gee, ya think? 30 minutes ago

gldbug

g.t.mace Pensacola Navy Base Shooting Was Act Of Terrorism; Attorney General Reveals New Details - Breaking911 https://t.co/KeqoY2zlpI 31 minutes ago

Muhamed_K07

siamo solo noi RT @BostonGlobe: Attorney General William Barr said Monday the shooter at a Pensacola, Florida, navy base was “motivated by jihadist ideolo… 35 minutes ago

kimosim

Kim Simpson RT @USATODAY: Apple disputed Attorney General William Barr's statement that the company hasn't helped federal investigators unlock two iPho… 39 minutes ago

ThelmaB06893137

Trump2020Pence2024 @ChrisCoons @realDonaldTrump .@chriscoons have you been on Mars for the past month? Did you see the terrorist attac… https://t.co/tEDoB65YBM 51 minutes ago

Ted34345196

🇨🇦 Ted 🇺🇸 #WWG1WGA ⌚ #KAG #QAnon RT @TheWantedEmcees: Attorney General William Barr formally labels December shooting at Pensacola, Fla. naval base that killed three an act… 52 minutes ago

TheWantedEmcees

The Wanted Emcees Attorney General William Barr formally labels December shooting at Pensacola, Fla. naval base that killed three an… https://t.co/ekV3wb2ZLs 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.