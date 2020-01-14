Global  

NikkieTutorials, the famous beauty blogger, comes out as transgender on YouTube

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
In the trending coming out video, NikkieTutorials shared what life was like growing up in the wrong body after revealing that she's transgender.
Recent related news from verified sources

YouTuber NikkieTutorials comes out as trans to her 12 million followers: ‘It’s time to let go and be truly free’

YouTuber NikkieTutorials had one message to her 12 million subscribers: “I am transgender.” The makeup guru, known off-screen as Nikkie de Jager, shared the...
PinkNews

Ariana Grande, Amber Rose and More Celebrate NikkieTutorials After She Comes Out As Transgender

After Nikkie de Jager, a.k.a. NikkieTutorials, came out as transgender on Monday, several celebrities took to social media to show the YouTube star some love....
E! Online


