Lori Loughlin, other parents withholding information in college admissions scandal, feds say

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Prosecutors say parents fighting charges in the nation's college admissions scandal, including Lori Loughlin, have not not turned over any discovery.
Felicity Huffman's daughter cast in 'The Twilight Zone' [Video]Felicity Huffman's daughter cast in 'The Twilight Zone'

The daughter at the centre of Felicity Huffman's college admissions scandal is following her parents into acting after landing a role in the revamped 'The Twilight Zone'.

What Prison Consultants Say Lori Loughlin Needs To Do [Video]What Prison Consultants Say Lori Loughlin Needs To Do

Actress Lori Loughlin has pleaded not guilty in the college admissions scandal.

Felicity Huffman's daughter lands acting role after college admissions scandal

Felicity Huffman's daughter has landed an acting role after the college admissions scandal dragged her into the spotlight and resulted in her mother serving time...
FOXNews.com

USC Fires Athletic Dept. Officials Tied to College Admissions Scandal

Heads are rolling in USC's athletic department over the college admissions scandal and university fundraising -- a key part of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo...
TMZ.com

Tweets about this

Lovelyrosess

America First Trump 2020😊KAG🇺🇸 Lori Loughlin and other parents accused of withholding evidence in college scam case - CNN https://t.co/juqOQCelNJ 10 minutes ago

OP0bVyQn9TinU5H

中河内智麿（ChiemaroNakanokouchi) Lori Loughlin and other parents accused of withholding evidence in college scam case - CNN https://t.co/fF7py7BM7U 14 minutes ago

netdog713

netdog713 Lori Loughlin withholding information, feds say https://t.co/qLKvAQPaHy 15 minutes ago

YourNewsTweet

YourNewsTweet Lori Loughlin and other parents accused of withholding evidence in college scam case https://t.co/teM3DdxhKr 22 minutes ago

gritslady

gritslady Lori Loughlin withholding information, feds say https://t.co/Cp01C05J2x 27 minutes ago

BlueIceAngels

FreeClimateChnge Lori Loughlin withholding information, feds say https://t.co/9QUiCMjfv5 What a surprise. 29 minutes ago

hanung_nugroho

Hanung Nugroho Lori Loughlin and other parents accused of withholding evidence in college scam case https://t.co/M4Tl3DWJnx https://t.co/UQlzv0F47F 33 minutes ago

WhattheFhappen2

What the F💣 happened now?🌹 Lori Loughlin, other parents withholding information in college admissions scandal, feds say #LoriLoughlin… https://t.co/iXyxbpAxOK 38 minutes ago

