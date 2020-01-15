Global  

Ex-Trump aide Michael Flynn seeks to withdraw guilty plea

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn filed court papers Tuesday to withdraw his guilty plea, saying federal prosecutors had acted in “bad faith” and breached their deal with him. The request comes one week after the Justice Department changed its position on Flynn’s punishment by recommending that he serve up […]
Trump's ex-NSA Michael Flynn seeks to withdraw guilty plea

Washington DC [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): Michael Flynn, the former national security advisor of US President Donald Trump, moved the court seeking to withdrew his...
Sify

Former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Wants to Withdraw His Guilty Plea


TIME

