Michael Flynn withdraws guilty plea, accuses prosecutors of acting in 'bad faith'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Prosecutors have recommended an imprisonment of up to six months for the former national security adviser.
Michael Flynn moves to withdraw guilty plea, citing 'bad faith' by government

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn moved Tuesday to withdraw his guilty plea for lying to the FBI in the Russia probe, citing "bad faith" by the...
FOXNews.com


cracosal

sal craco RT @shepherd7777: Michael Flynn Withdraws Guilty Plea, Says Government Acted in Bad Faith #FreeFlynnNow https://t.co/NKImqNbZpX 23 seconds ago

JoyLinPark

🇺🇸JoyP⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @PetrSvab: #Flynn @GenFlynn alleges that the government acted in “bad faith." His lawyer, @SidneyPowell1, said that the government was v… 39 seconds ago

TheCyanPost

TheCyanPost Michael Flynn Files To Withdraw Guilty Plea After Prosecutors Ask For Jail Time https://t.co/wQICo7KWXm https://t.co/1hVOWhEKVD 41 seconds ago

shj525

Steve Jones RT @CortesSteve: Big news: General Michael Flynn withdraws his guilty plea! Hopefully justice will be done here, whether in court or via pa… 2 minutes ago

mike95060

Mike Lambert RT @adamgoldmanNYT: He has set up a collision course with prosecutors who could decide to bring additional charges against him. https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

JohnE_Mansfield

John E. Mansfield RT @WashTimes: BREAKING: Michael Flynn withdraws guilty plea https://t.co/ULwVsFXLwh https://t.co/ug9ahHWevH 2 minutes ago

AdamJamesAuthor

Adam James RT @stonecold2050: The Justice Department recommended that Trump’s former national security adviser serve up to six months in prison for ly… 2 minutes ago

loveoffreedom91

loveoffreedom911 RT @DrNealHouston: Michael Flynn Withdraws Guilty Plea, Says Government Acted in Bad Faith President Donald Trump’s former National Securi… 2 minutes ago

