Delay over, House to send articles of impeachment to Senate

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is set to vote to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for a landmark trial on whether the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are grounds for removal. Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the next steps Tuesday after meeting privately with House […]
News video: House Democrats Deliver Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate

House Democrats Deliver Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate 01:51

 History was made Wednesday on Capitol Hill as House Democrats delivered articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Democrats deliver impeachment articles to Senate [Video]Democrats deliver impeachment articles to Senate

After weeks of rhetorical fire and fury, a handful of U.S. House members walked quietly across a hushed Capitol on Wednesday to deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate, paving the way for the..

House Trial Managers To Formally Present Articles Of Impeachment Thursday [Video]House Trial Managers To Formally Present Articles Of Impeachment Thursday

Natalie Brand reports on Speaker Nancy Pelosi including Bay Area rep Zoe Lofgren among Impeachment Trial Managers (1-15-2020)

BREAKING: Pelosi Announces Plan to Bring Impeachment to Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced her plans to bring articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, Friday. “I have asked...
Mediaite

House to send articles of impeachment to the Senate

Four weeks after they voted to impeach President Trump, the House is set to send articles of impeachment to the Senate. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts...
CBS News

