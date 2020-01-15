Delay over, House to send articles of impeachment to Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is set to vote to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for a landmark trial on whether the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are grounds for removal. Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the next steps Tuesday after meeting privately with House […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Democrats deliver impeachment articles to Senate After weeks of rhetorical fire and fury, a handful of U.S. House members walked quietly across a hushed Capitol on Wednesday to deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate, paving the way for the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:45Published now House Trial Managers To Formally Present Articles Of Impeachment Thursday Natalie Brand reports on Speaker Nancy Pelosi including Bay Area rep Zoe Lofgren among Impeachment Trial Managers (1-15-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:18Published 40 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources BREAKING: Pelosi Announces Plan to Bring Impeachment to Senate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced her plans to bring articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, Friday. “I have asked...

Mediaite 5 days ago



House to send articles of impeachment to the Senate Four weeks after they voted to impeach President Trump, the House is set to send articles of impeachment to the Senate. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts...

CBS News 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this