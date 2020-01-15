Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billionaire businesswoman Penny Pritzker endorses Joe Biden

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Billionaire businesswoman Penny Pritzker, a major Democratic fundraiser and former commerce secretary under President Barack Obama, has endorsed Joe Biden for president. The former vice president’s campaign announced her endorsement on Wednesday. Pritzker’s support could give Biden a considerable fundraising boost. Pritzker is an heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune and played […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vickygener85

🦋VICKY85🦋 #BlueWave2020 #MFIMPEACHED 12/18/19 RT @Suntimes: Billionaire businesswoman Penny Pritzker is an heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune and played an instrumental role in Obama’s ris… 20 minutes ago

1Cracker4

✝️1RedCracker4Trump👩🏼‍🦰 RT @Axelrod_EJ: Billionaire Businesswoman Penny Pritzker Endorses Joe Biden | https://t.co/VV42w1yyVH https://t.co/kgSN6dLl7v via @Newsmax… 3 hours ago

Axelrod_EJ

Impeach Obama Billionaire Businesswoman Penny Pritzker Endorses Joe Biden | https://t.co/VV42w1yyVH https://t.co/kgSN6dLl7v via… https://t.co/LIdlzcspdK 3 hours ago

igggie1

donna wiederhold Billionaire businesswoman Penny Pritzker endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/pXrMBOq2Ln 4 hours ago

twowisegals

Jen N' Joni RT @chicagotribune: Billionaire businesswoman Penny Pritzker — a major Democratic fundraiser, former commerce secretary under President Bar… 4 hours ago

fox32news

FOX 32 News Billionaire businesswoman Penny Pritzker endorses Joe Biden for president https://t.co/uinctmXsMT https://t.co/LVEGk056vz 5 hours ago

Suntimes

Chicago Sun-Times Billionaire businesswoman Penny Pritzker is an heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune and played an instrumental role in O… https://t.co/nOqXNZrTdv 6 hours ago

chicagotribune

Chicago Tribune Billionaire businesswoman Penny Pritzker — a major Democratic fundraiser, former commerce secretary under President… https://t.co/1sdqbK2gsT 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.