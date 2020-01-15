Global  

Antonio Gates ready to move on following 16-year career

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Antonio Gates was hoping to get a final chance at reaching the Super Bowl. However the teams that he thought would be a good fit ended up not making the postseason. Gates said during a conference call on Wednesday he received some calls at midseason about playing, but that he […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Antonio Gates announces retirement following 16-year career

Antonio Gates, who became one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL without playing a down of college football, announced his retirement Tuesday. Gates...
Seattle Times

Antonio Gates retires from NFL after 16-year career with Chargers

Antonio Gates closes out his 16-year career, spent entirely with the Chargers, as the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown catches among tight ends.
USATODAY.com

