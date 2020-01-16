Global  

Trump’s defenders to play to many audiences in Senate trial

Thursday, 16 January 2020
Millions watching on television, 100 senators seated silently in the Capitol, one man in the Oval Office with a twitchy Twitter finger. President Donald Trump’s impeachment team will be trying to appeal to multiple audiences when it mounts a defense of the president in his Senate trial. Proceedings in the staid Senate are expected to […]
News video: 'An impeachment that will last forever': Pelosi

'An impeachment that will last forever': Pelosi 02:43

 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said 'time has been our friend in all of this because it has yielded incriminating evidence'. She also announced the team of seven Democratic lawmakers and U.S. House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff as lead manager who will prosecute the impeachment...

U.S. House votes to send impeachment charges to Senate for trial [Video]U.S. House votes to send impeachment charges to Senate for trial

Republican and Democratic lawmakers sparred on the House floor before voting on Wednesday to send two formal charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, clearing the way for only the third..

House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate for trial [Video]House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate for trial

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: VOTE IN THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES VOTING ON SENDING TRUMP IMPEACHMENT CHARGES TO SENATE FOR TRIAL, SOUNDBITE HOUSE MINORITY LEADER, KEVIN MCCARTHY,

Nancy Pelosi Names 7 Trump Impeachment Managers to Represent House in Senate Trial

Nancy Pelosi Names 7 Trump Impeachment Managers to Represent House in Senate TrialHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday announced seven impeachment managers who will represent the House of Representatives in the upcoming impeachment trial of...
The Wrap

Live: US House Democrats unveil prosecution team at Trump impeachment trial

Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump, and are to vote hours later to send...
France 24

