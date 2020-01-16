Global  

Virginia Governor Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Gun Rally

NYTimes.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Gov. Ralph Northam said there had been credible threats of violence ahead of a rally that was expected to draw thousands of gun rights advocates to the State Capitol.
News video: Virginia Gov. Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Gun Rights Rally

Virginia Gov. Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Gun Rights Rally

 The state of emergency bans firearms and other weapons from the Virginia State Capitol grounds.

Virginia Gov. Northam Declares State Of Emergency, Says Threats Of Violence Possible At State Capitol

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of Monday's demonstration at the Virginia State Capitol.

Virginia Governor to Ban Guns from Capitol Grounds Ahead of Rally: We Don`t Want Another Charlottesville

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will declare a temporary emergency ban on all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square Friday through Tuesday ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights.

Virginia governor declares state of emergency ahead of pro-gun rally

Ralph Northam said law enforcement officials have identified "credible threats of violence surrounding the event," including white nationalist rhetoric and plans...
Virginia Gov. Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Gun Rights Rally

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a temporary emergency declaration ahead of a gun rights rally in Richmond on Jan. 20.  The state of...
