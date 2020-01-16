UK police use of facial recognition tests public’s tolerance
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () LONDON (AP) — When British police used facial recognition cameras to monitor crowds arriving for a soccer match in Wales, some fans protested by covering their faces. In a sign of the technology’s divisiveness, even the head of a neighboring police force said he opposed it. The South Wales police deployed vans equipped with the […]
Video shows the moment armed police swooped on a man with something strapped to him and closed down part of a Derby city centre in the UK.
In the video, filmed on Tuesday morning (January 14), a man dressed all in black is kneeling against the side of the Post Office in Derby town centre with his...
