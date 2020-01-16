Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

UK police use of facial recognition tests public’s tolerance

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — When British police used facial recognition cameras to monitor crowds arriving for a soccer match in Wales, some fans protested by covering their faces. In a sign of the technology’s divisiveness, even the head of a neighboring police force said he opposed it. The South Wales police deployed vans equipped with the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Moment police arrest man with packages strapped to his body in Derby city centre

Moment police arrest man with packages strapped to his body in Derby city centre 01:10

 Video shows the moment armed police swooped on a man with something strapped to him and closed down part of a Derby city centre in the UK. In the video, filmed on Tuesday morning (January 14), a man dressed all in black is kneeling against the side of the Post Office in Derby town centre with his...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Annette Brook, Aurora Police Officer, Pleads Guilty To DUI And Gun Charge [Video]Annette Brook, Aurora Police Officer, Pleads Guilty To DUI And Gun Charge

An Aurora police officer has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and prohibited use of a weapon following her arrest last June by the Colorado State Patrol. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:34Published

'Fans shouldn't fear facial recognition' [Video]'Fans shouldn't fear facial recognition'

Football supporters have no reason to fear the use of facial recognition technology amid criticism of its use at Sunday's south Wales derby, say police.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK police use of facial recognition tests public's tolerance

LONDON (AP) — When British police used facial recognition cameras to monitor crowds arriving for a soccer match in Wales, some fans protested by covering their...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •The Next Web

Rekor’s Vehicle Recognition Solutions Selected by Mt. Juliet Tennessee Police Department to Increase Public Safety After Successful Test Caught Wanted Fugitive

Rekor’s Vehicle Recognition Solutions Selected by Mt. Juliet Tennessee Police Department to Increase Public Safety After Successful Test Caught Wanted Fugitive*Tennessee police department to utilize Rekor's "plug-and-play" vehicle recognition system and powerful Watchman software for license plate reads with up to 99%...
Accesswire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.