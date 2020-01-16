Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

The Duchess of Sussex has already started working in Vancouver

WorldNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The Duchess of Sussex has already started working in VancouverThe Duchess of Sussex has already started doing some transatlantic charity work, where she's currently spending time in Vancouver. Meghan and Harry announced their plans to step back as senior royals earlier this month, confirming that they will be splitting their time between the UK and North America. Meghan has only been...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Canadians abuzz on possible Harry and Meghan move

Canadians abuzz on possible Harry and Meghan move 01:14

 Towns on the southern end of Vancouver Island on Canada’s west coast are excited over the possibility that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will become semi-permanent residents there. Olivia Chan reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Duchess Meghan has tea at Vancouver Women's Center [Video]Duchess Meghan has tea at Vancouver Women's Center

Duchess Meghan Has Tea At Vancouver Women&apos;s Center

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Meghan's in Vancouver - do locals want her to stay? [Video]Meghan's in Vancouver - do locals want her to stay?

How do residents feel about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex possibly settling down in British Columbia?

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:12Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.