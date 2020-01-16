Global  

Nations of Iran crash victims press Tehran on investigation

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Representatives of five nations that lost citizens when Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner last week met Thursday in London to press Tehran to conduct a full and open investigation into the tragedy. The foreign ministers of Canada, the U.K., Afghanistan, Sweden and Ukraine lit candles at a vigil in memory of […]
News video: How Iran accidentally killed 176 people on Flight PS 752

How Iran accidentally killed 176 people on Flight PS 752 01:18

 TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran's military on Saturday admitted that its air defense system had shot down Ukraine's Flight 752 by mistake. Citing Iranian official statements, the New York Times said the passenger jet had been misidentified as a U.S. cruise missile. The New York Times reports that the Tor...

Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident [Video]Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident

TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran has admitted to accidently shooting down a Ukranian airplane on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members onboard. According to the Guardian, Ukraine International..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:57Published

Tehran plane crash: Iran admits it hit civilian aircraft by mistake | OneIndia news [Video]Tehran plane crash: Iran admits it hit civilian aircraft by mistake | OneIndia news

Iran admits to 'human error' in bringing down civilian aircraft that killed 176 passengers, TV sting operation shows gaps in JNU police investigation, At least 24 feared dead in truck-bus collision in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:16Published


Nations of Iran crash victims demand compensation from Tehran

Five countries have demanded compensation from Iran after an airliner was shot down near Tehran, killing their citizens on board. "The world is waiting for...
Deutsche Welle

Nations of Iran Plane Crash Victims Seek Compensation for Families


TIME


carsinogenic

carsinogenic RT @dwnews: "The world is waiting for answers and we will not rest until we get them." https://t.co/vlbuJpj4AZ 2 minutes ago

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @TIME: Nations of Iran plane crash victims seek compensation for families https://t.co/gHflMpSXFF 2 minutes ago

trtworld

TRT World The governments of countries that lost its citizens when Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner are demanding Tehran a… https://t.co/x1GPVwQE55 6 minutes ago

abcnews

ABC News Nations demand compensation from Iran for plane crash victims https://t.co/762KJu0s8B 6 minutes ago

LyndaE222

Lyndia Edwards RT @wallydebling: Talk is cheap #Canada, #actions speak louder then #Words & #Iran will NOT play along!! Iran must compensate crash victims… 11 minutes ago

macmastermkt

Michael MacMaster 🇨🇦 RT @Al__Bizri: https://t.co/gFulNzq1Wp Nations of Iran crash victims demand compensation from Tehran 17 minutes ago

AminehQaraee

Amineh Qaraee RT @IranGathering: Nations of Iran crash victims seek compensation for families #UkrainePlaneCrash #flights752 #HumanRights https://t.co/… 19 minutes ago

CityNewsWPG

CityNews Winnipeg The foreign ministers of Canada, the U.K., Afghanistan, Sweden and Ukraine lit candles at a vigil in memory of the… https://t.co/RSWQXQyFsx 21 minutes ago

