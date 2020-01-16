Global  

Harvey Weinstein trial: Potential juror facing jail time for tweet; Gigi Hadid dismissed

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Early Thursday, Gigi Hadid was cut from the list of potential jurors in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes trial.
News video: Gigi Hadid Called as Potential Juror in Harvey Weinstein Trial | THR News

Gigi Hadid Called as Potential Juror in Harvey Weinstein Trial | THR News 01:22

 The model, who appeared in court on Monday, told the judge she could be objective — despite having met the defendant and one of his alleged victims.

22% Are 'Not Sure If' Harvey Weinstein Committed Sex Crimes [Video]22% Are "Not Sure If" Harvey Weinstein Committed Sex Crimes

22% of American adults are unsure about disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. They are not convinced he committed any sex crimes, according to Business Insider. Weinstein currently faces..

Gigi Hadid to sit on jury at Harvey Weinstein trial? [Video]Gigi Hadid to sit on jury at Harvey Weinstein trial?

Gigi Hadid has reportedly been called for jury duty for Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse trial in New York City.

Harvey Weinstein trial: model Gigi Hadid nixed as potential juror

The cast of potential jurors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial narrowed once again Thursday, including the dismissal of supermodel Gigi Hadid.
Gigi Hadid dismissed as juror in Harvey Weinstein trial

Jury selection has entered its second week
